Dakota Micro, Inc. Showcased by Fox Business

CAYUGA, N.D., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, November 12th, Dakota Micro was showcased on the Fox Business Network show, "Mornings with Maria".

It was a great opportunity for Charissa Rubey, CEO of Dakota Micro, to highlight the different cameras manufactured by the North Dakota based company, most of which are built using only American made components. Rubey talked about the ease of use and durability of the company's ruggedized surveillance and rearview cameras.

One of the topics of discussion was the recent tariffs to hit products being imported from China. "We support the application of tariffs on certain imports from China. One of the problems that's been happening in the United States is gutting the American manufacturing," said Rubey.

Rubey showcased Dakota Micro's new IP camera, the InnoPro. The InnoPro is one of the very few American made cameras that allow you to view secure video over your own network on your PC or mobile device.

Dakota Micro is the manufacturer of high quality, ruggedized camera systems used on agricultural, public works, sanitation, marine and military equipment worldwide.

