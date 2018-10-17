Dakota Micro introduces HD commercial mobile camera systems to improve worksite safety and increase productivity

FARGO, N.D., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- North Dakota based manufacturer, Dakota Micro, Inc., announces their ruggedized, commercial rearview and surveillance AgCam and EnduraCam cameras and monitors are now available in high-definition (AHD).

The high definition capabilities of the AHD AgCam and EnduraCam systems provide 4x the resolution of the most powerful analog cameras, resulting in clearer images even in dusty, wet or dark locations.

Dakota Micro's new HD camera systems offer the same dependability and reliability their products are known for while delivering clearer and crisper images utilizing existing coaxial cables.

Dakota Micro HD camera systems benefits include:

4x the resolution of the most powerful analog camera – True HD

Made in the USA

3 Year Warranty

Simple to install and maintain as traditional Analog Video systems

3 way programmability – Video System (NTSC or PAL), Video Output Type (AHD or Analog) and Mirroring

16:9 aspect ratio so image doesn't need to be "stretched" to match monitors

IR has effective range of 75'+ in complete darkness, resists blooming and back reflection

Dakota Micro's AgCam and EnduraCam systems are widely used in agricultural, construction and other industries due to their superior quality and ability to endure the harshest work environments. The new high-definition capabilities provide operators a higher-degree of safety and the clarity of images ensures nothing is missed on the job.

The new HD AgCam and EnduraCam systems remain 100% waterproof and continue to feature heavy duty mounting magnets, anodized solid aluminum housing and auto infrared night vision.

Charissa Rubey, Co-Founder and CEO of Dakota Micro, Inc. said, "The introduction of high-definition capabilities to the AgCam and EnduraCam lines of commercial camera systems is the next step in our ongoing commitment of providing affordable, easy-to-use and dependable video monitoring solutions suitable for virtually any worksite application."

Dakota Micro, Inc. camera systems were originally designed in the early 2000's for use in the agricultural industry but have since become the camera system of choice for industries that require the highest degree of strength and dependability, including construction, public works and the U.S. military. The AgCam and EnduraCam rearview and surveillance camera systems are made in the USA with U.S. and imported components and are available from dealers nationwide.

To learn more about Dakota Micro's high-definition, AgCam and EnduraCam commercial camera systems, or to locate a dealer near you, visit dakotamicro.com.

