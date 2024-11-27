Dakota Spirit Increases Oil Recovery by 25% with New Technology

SPIRITWOOD, ND, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Dakota Spirit, a Harvestone Low Carbon Partners company (HLCP), is proud to announce the successful installation and operation of Alfa Laval's Prodec Oil Plus centrifuge technology, designed to optimize oil recovery at the plant. After two months of operation, the results have met expectations, achieving an approximate 25% increase in oil recovery yield. This technology has positioned us as a leader in adopting innovative ideas and solutions to improve plant efficiency.

"We've sharpened our sustainability profile with this partnership," said Gunner Greene, Chief Operations Officer at Harvestone Low Carbon Partners. "Alfa Laval's technology helps us meet the growing demand for biofuel feedstocks in an increasingly competitive market and assists us in advancing toward achieving Vision Carbon Zero: A multi-phased initative aimed at making our facilities net carbon zero"

About Dakota Spirit

Dakota Spirit is co-located next to Great River Energy's Spiritwood Station power plant, located near Spiritwood, North Dakota. Spiritwood Station was originally designed for dual purpose: generating electricity and providing waste steam for industrial users. This unique design has helped facilitate the success of Dakota Spirit which has been operational since 2015. Dakota Spirit produces over 80 million gallons of clean-burning biofuels from more than 26 million bushels of corn, each year, in addition to distillers grains and corn oil.

