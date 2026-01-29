Dakota Unveils Stablecoin Infrastructure Platform for Programmable Global Money Movement

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dakota today announced its evolution into a stablecoin infrastructure platform that enables fintechs and enterprises to embed regulated, programmable global money movement through APIs.

The platform allows companies to offer stablecoin-based payments, treasury, and payouts directly within their products — without becoming financial institutions themselves. Dakota bridges onchain stablecoins with real-world regulatory, compliance, and operational requirements across the U.S. and Europe.

Despite decades of global commerce, cross-border money movement remains slow, fragmented, and costly, reliant on correspondent banking networks and settlement systems never designed for software-native businesses. While stablecoins offer a faster, internet-native alternative, adoption at scale has been limited by the complexity of operating within real regulatory, custody, and compliance environments.

Dakota was built to close that gap by providing regulated infrastructure that makes stablecoin-based money movement usable in production. It supports jurisdictions, rails, and stablecoin use cases that most providers can't, unlocking real cross-border scale without fragmented integrations.

Dakota's platform provides modular, regulated building blocks for embedding stablecoin-enabled money movement, including:

APIs for stablecoin custody and orchestration

custody and orchestration Embedded compliance workflows, including onboarding, monitoring, and reporting

Global payouts to contractors, sellers, and partners

Cross-border treasury operations using stablecoins

Stablecoin issuance, planned and coming soon

By removing regulatory approvals, custody setup, compliance workflows, and cross-border rails, Dakota dramatically reduces time to market for their customers, allowing teams to launch global money movement in hours instead of months.

"Most companies don't want to become banks or payments networks," said Ryan Bozarth, CEO of Dakota. "They want reliable, regulated primitives that let them move money inside their own products. Dakota is building that infrastructure so teams can stay focused on product and growth, not licensing, custody, or compliance."

Dakota operates within a regulated financial framework and treats compliance as a core product capability. The company is a registered Money Services Business (MSB) in the United States with active state Money Transmitter Licenses, and is in the process of acquiring an EMI and CASP in Europe. Compliance is embedded directly into the platform through automated KYB, AML, transaction monitoring, and risk controls—replacing fragmented vendors with compliance-as-code infrastructure.

"If stablecoins are going to power real economic activity, they need to integrate with existing compliance and risk standards," Bozarth added. "Our role is to make that integration native, not an afterthought."

Dakota's platform originated from operating a real business banking and stablecoin product, which remains available today. Insights from running that product — including more than $100 million in stablecoin supply experience — informed the development of Dakota's infrastructure for safe, legal, and scalable global money movement.

About Dakota

Dakota is a stablecoin infrastructure platform that enables regulated, programmable global money movement through APIs. By abstracting custody, compliance, and regulatory complexity, Dakota allows fintechs and enterprises to embed stablecoin-based payments, treasury, and payouts directly into their products. Dakota is building foundational infrastructure for the next generation of programmable and intelligent finance.

