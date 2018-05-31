Dakota Watch Company, Traditional Brick and Mortar, Mall Based Service Provider Adding Online Pick Up and Delivery Through the US Post Office

CINCINNATI, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dakota Watch Company has changed 25 million watch batteries in shopping malls since 1970, and according to financial service and investment banker Credit Suisse, a quarter of inline malls are at risk for closing over the next five years. In view of future growth, the watch service specialist has turned to the internet to offer watch battery and band services to a national market with a website for doorstep-to-doorstep battery and band services. The website, www.dakotawatchservices.com, launches May 31, 2018.

Martin Cooper, co-owner of Dakota Watch Company explains the need for the new website: "As our online watch sales have tripled over the last few years, it became apparent we had to take our band and battery service, which has always been a big part of our DNA, and provide this service directly to our customers."

Using the United States Post Office as a shipping solution, the new website allows the company to change watch batteries and bands directly from any US mailbox.

A battery replacement on the website includes all shipping and packaging needs, a factory-fresh battery, O-rings checked or replaced, a pressure test for water resistance, and a sonic cleaning of the case and band before it's returned.

"Online retailers are pushing into new frontiers all the time, making people expectant of the ease and convenience of Internet shopping. With the launch of this site, we have the ability to meet those customer expectations," Cooper said.

The Dakota Watch Company is a retail and service company that specializes in watches and services batteries and bands in all watch brands. Today, Dakota Watch Company has 80 retail locations based in shopping malls across the United States. In addition to mall locations, the Dakota brand is also sold in specialty shops across the world.

