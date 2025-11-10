Dakota Wealth Management Acquires Lokken Investment Group, Strengthening Commitment to Personalized Wealth Management and Client Continuity

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dakota Wealth Management, an independent investment management firm serving high net worth individuals and families, announced its acquisition of the Lokken Investment Group, a highly respected advisory firm based in Lewes, Delaware. This strategic move aims to ensure seamless continuity and expanded service platform for Lokken Investment Group's clientele. With the addition of their $455 million in managed assets, Dakota's assets under management will be nearly $7.5 billion.

The acquisition honors the legacy of Lokken Investment Group's late founder, Jon Lokken, by integrating his firm's high-touch, client-first philosophy with Dakota Wealth Management's expansive resources, sophisticated technology, and deep bench of wealth management professionals.

Peter Raimondi, the Founder and CEO of Dakota, shared his enthusiasm about the acquisition: "The acquisition of Lokken represents a special opportunity for Dakota to continue the legacy of Jon Lokken and partner with the exceptional team of professionals he surrounded himself with. Jon's legacy will carry forward in Dakota through the success and continued growth of the team he assembled, and the familial culture they share. Dakota is proud to have been chosen by Karlyn, Carrie and team and we're excited to launch our new Dakota Lewes office."

The Lokken Investment Group team, under the leadership of Carrie Ruark (a 20-year veteran of the firm) and a six-member team, including Jessica Bimonte (the daughter of Jon), will integrate into Dakota, continuing to serve clients from their existing office, which will become Dakota Wealth Management's 17th location nationwide. The Lewes team marks Dakota's expansion into the state of Delaware. This continuity of personnel ensures that clients retain their enduring relationships with the advisors they trust and know.

Karlyn Lokken, the wife of the late founder, was instrumental in selecting Dakota Wealth Management as the ideal successor firm to carry on her husband's legacy.

"When my husband passed away unexpectedly, I found myself in the difficult position of needing to find a firm to take over the business he had built. My top priorities were twofold: first, ensuring that the clients would continue to receive the same high level of service and care they had always known; and second, providing support and professional growth opportunities for the team he had established.

From our initial conversations, it was clear that Dakota would fulfill these needs.

Our core values and philosophies align perfectly, which brings me great peace of mind knowing that Dakota shares my husband's vision and principles. I have complete confidence that, with Dakota's resources and support, our team will be able to maintain the highest level of service for our clients for many generations to come."

Jess Polito from Turkey Hill initiated the introduction and assisted in facilitating the transaction on behalf of Lokken.

About Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management is an independent investment management firm serving high net worth individuals and families. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Dakota provides a personalized approach to wealth management, financial planning, estate and tax services for selected clients. Founded by RIA industry veteran Peter Raimondi, Dakota has a national footprint with offices across the country.

About Lokken Investment Group

Lokken Investment Group is a registered investment advisory firm dedicated to providing comprehensive, personalized financial planning and investment management services to individuals and families. Founded by Jon Lokken in 2008, the firm has built a reputation for its deep client relationships and unwavering commitment to stewardship.

SOURCE Dakota Wealth Management