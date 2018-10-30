Dalal Street Investment Journal Launches 'PSU Compendium 2018'

PUNE, India, December 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Dalal Street Investment Journal's (DSIJ) Managing Director, Rajesh V Padode, announced the launch of the 'PSU Compendium 2018', an annual compendium on Indian Public sector enterprises - The Building Blocks of the Country. The issue has been made available on 10th December 2018. The compendium has a strong distribution among key stake holders in the Indian PSU fraternity and has longer shelf life of more than one year.

This coveted annual compendium is yet another effort of DSIJ family to give much more exposure to PSUs which includes Finance, Insurance, Listed & Unlisted companies, and give information about their performance to investors, policy makers, bureaucrats and common man so that they can take informed decision about them. This annual publication will put forward the real performance of PSUs in a very lucid, concise and logical manner so that it can be used by many people as a ready reckoner for PSU and PSU banks as well. The effort in releasing this product would prove beneficial for various stakeholders of the PSUs and will make it an interesting read.

Dalal Street Investment Journal always remained to be the torchbearer of the media fraternity that always regards the performances of these Kohinoors of Modern India at a high pedestal and building a positive perception about them at the bourses and on ground as well.

About DSIJ

Starting off as a 12-page cyclostyled stapled booklet in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ), the flagship product of the company, soon began to be looked upon as the gospel of stock market investing. At a time when quality financial and guidance was rare, the company (DSIJ) pioneered many firsts; to cater to the fast growing investor base of India. Over the years, its primary publication and other products have helped investors create and protect their wealth in the most meaningful manner, guiding both new investors and the experienced ones, not to forget the established traders, to choose the right stocks, avoid pitfalls and reap the benefits of high tides in the vast ocean of equity investments. It is this vast experience, study and toughening during all kinds of scams and markets ups and downs that gives DSIJ an unbiased balanced insight about the several unfolding events without getting swayed by temporary and misleading populous excitement.

