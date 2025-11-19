Dalan Animal Health Closes $3M Seed Round via SAFE Financing to Advance Commercialization of First-in-Class Shrimp Vaccine and Expand Platform Applications

Good Growth Capital together with Meach Cove Capital and other Global Investors Support Next Commercial Milestone Following Successful Honeybee Vaccine Launch; Dalan's European Subsidiary Receives Additional €250K Grant for Pan European Surveillance of Honeybee Diseases

ATHENS, Ga., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalan Animal Health, Inc., the pioneering bioscience company that developed the world's first vaccine for invertebrates, today announced the successful closure of a $3 million SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) funding round. The round included Good Growth Capital together with Meach Cove Capital and other global investors, marking increased international recognition of Dalan's breakthrough Innate Immunity Platform technology.

The new funding will advance the commercialization of Dalan's first-in-class shrimp vaccine, addressing one of the most significant disease challenges in global aquaculture and representing the company's next major milestone following the successful launch of its honeybee vaccine. In parallel, Dalan will continue to expand its platform across new species, exploring novel applications for poultry, and other aquaculture species where its technology has the potential to enable broad-spectrum disease prevention and reduce dependence on antibiotics.

"This funding round represents a pivotal moment as we advance from our proven success in honeybees to commercializing our groundbreaking shrimp vaccine," said Dr. Annette Kleiser, CEO and Founder of Dalan Animal Health. "The participation of sophisticated global investors like Good Growth Capital and Meach Cove Capital validates both our immediate commercial opportunity in aquaculture and the broader potential of our Innate Immunity Platform to address disease prevention challenges across multiple species."

As part of the investment, Harris Komishane, General Partner at Meach Cove Capital, will join Dalan's Board of Directors as an observer, bringing valuable strategic insight to support the company's commercialization and growth. "We believe Dalan's pioneering approach to protecting vital animal species through its cutting-edge vaccination technology is game changing," said Mr. Komishane.

Advancing Shrimp Vaccine Commercialization

The funds will primarily support the commercialization of Dalan's shrimp vaccine, which addresses a critical gap in health management practices in the global aquaculture industry. With the shrimp industry facing up to $4 billion in annual losses from diseases like White Spot Syndrome Virus, Dalan's vaccine represents the first viable prevention solution for one of the world's most valuable seafood sectors.

Recent breakthrough results from clinical trials have demonstrated the vaccine's efficacy against major shrimp pathogens, positioning the company to advance toward regulatory approval and commercial launch. The funding will support manufacturing scale-up, regulatory pathway completion, and market development activities necessary for successful commercial deployment.

Platform Expansion and Future Applications

While prioritizing shrimp vaccine commercialization, Dalan will also use the funding to continue expanding its platform across new species. The company's proprietary Innate Immunity Platform leverages conserved pattern recognition receptors found across all animal species—immune system components that have remained highly conserved through millions of years of evolution.

The platform expansion will explore applications in poultry, and additional aquaculture species where broad-spectrum disease prevention could address significant unmet medical needs and reduce reliance on antibiotics in food production.

"Dalan's vaccine is already proving transformative in the protection of bees, critical to our food sources. Adding the shrimp vaccine, addressing the world's largest seafood protein, is not only a huge market, but is proving Dalan's platform technology is applicable to many species," said Maureen Stancik Boyce, PhD, Founder and Managing Partner of Good Growth Capital.

European Operations Strengthened with Research Grant

In addition to the SAFE round, Dalan announced that its European subsidiary, Dalan Bio SL, has been awarded a €250K Grant for Pan European Surveillance of Honeybee Diseases by the Spanish Ministry of Science, Center for the Development of Industrial Technologies and Innovation (CDTI - E.P.E.). This grant will support European market entry, demonstrating growing international recognition of Dalan's technology.

The European grant, combined with the global investor participation in the SAFE round, reflects increasing worldwide interest in Dalan's approach to disease prevention and the platform's potential for international market applications.

About Good Growth Capital

Good Growth Capital is a global investment firm focused on companies developing sustainable solutions for major global challenges. The firm invests in innovative technologies addressing food security, environmental sustainability, and human health.

About Meach Cove Capital

Meach Cove Capital is an investment firm focused on supporting innovative biotechnology companies developing transformative solutions for global health and sustainability challenges.

About Dalan Animal Health

Dalan Animal Health (www.dalan.com) is dedicated to bringing the world transformative animal health solutions to support a more sustainable future. As the pioneer in invertebrate vaccines, Dalan developed the world's first USDA-approved vaccine for honeybees and is advancing the first vaccine for shrimp using its proprietary Innate Immunity Platform technology. The company's platform leverages conserved immune pathways to provide broad-spectrum disease protection across multiple animal species. Dalan's biotech innovation has been recognized through numerous international awards including TIME's Best Inventions, Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech, and SVG THRIVE Global Impact Challenge winner (2025).

For more information about Dalan's vaccines and animal health solutions, visit www.dalan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding shrimp vaccine commercialization, platform expansion, species applications, and market opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to regulatory requirements, technical challenges, market conditions, and other factors beyond the company's control.

