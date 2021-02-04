Dalan Animal Health Receives USPTO Notice of Allowance For A Patent Application Covering A Groundbreaking Vaccination Technology To Protect Honeybees

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalan Animal Health, a pioneer in insect vaccination, announced today the issuance of a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application 15/747,252 "Edible Vaccination Against Microbial Pathogens." The original technology was developed at the University of Helsinki, Finland, by Dr. Dalial Freitak and Dr. Heli Salmela. It was assigned to Dalan Animal Health in 2020 as part of a license agreement with the University of Helsinki. The patent application covers preventing American Foulbrood disease in honeybees by orally administering a vaccine to the queen bee. American Foulbrood is a highly contagious disease that is threatening hives around the world.

Honeybees are used commercially at large scale and play a critical role in the world's food supply chain. Disease outbreaks in honeybees are endangering food security globally. Vaccination is already the most effective strategy for disease prevention and containment in other livestock species. In contrast to chemical containment or antibiotic use, vaccination is also a safer, less labor intensive, and sustainable and effective strategy in organic agriculture. Dalan's technology has shown to convey significant protection against disease.

"We are very excited about this Notice of Allowance. It brings our company one big step closer to offering sustainable solutions to saving the world's honeybees," says Annette Kleiser, Dalan's Chief Executive Officer. "Dr. Freitak and her colleagues have created a true breakthrough, something agriculture has needed for a long time."

