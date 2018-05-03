Dalata Hotel Group Renews Partnership With Pegasus Solutions

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with Pegasus," said Patrice Lennon, Head of Sales and Marketing for Dalata Hotel Group. "They've delivered reliable and adaptable technology for the last 10 years, and as we grow our portfolio that becomes increasingly important."

Dalata Hotel Group is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a current portfolio of more than 30 hotels and more than 7,000 rooms. The group operates Ireland's two largest hotel brands, Clayton Hotels and Maldron Hotels in Ireland and the United Kingdom, and also manages a small portfolio of partner properties. Twenty-six of the hotels are owned by Dalata Hotel Group, nine hotels are operated under lease agreements, and three are operated under management agreements.

Pegasus renews its agreement with the group as the technology provider embarks on its next phase of investment in creating the market's leading next generation cloud-based, cognitive distribution platform.

About Pegasus Solutions

Pegasus is a leading global technology provider empowering independent hotels, hotel groups and chains to grow their businesses in a digital world. The company provides a comprehensive offering of cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) systems and services that are designed to help hoteliers connect with their guests, increase profitability and maximize productivity.

About Dalata Hotel Group

