DALBAR Announces 2019 Excellence In Sales Support Awards

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DALBAR announced the 2019 winners of the Excellence in Sales Support Award which recognizes financial services companies for providing industry-leading support to the advisor community through the inbound sales desk.

The inbound sales desk is an essential resource for financial advisors and their teams. These best-in-class organizations go beyond fulfilling literature orders and are able to answer in-depth product questions and help advisors select products that meet each client's specific need. Award winners were determined by reviewing interactions against criteria covering all aspects of the advisor's experience; from the interpersonal relationship to level of detail provided to the ability to actively advance the sale. To qualify for the DALBAR award, firms need to provide a superior standard of care over the course of the year.

Congratulations to the 2019 Excellence in Sales Support Award winners:

JPMorgan Funds

Putnam Investments

Vanguard

Wells Fargo

DALBAR Director Brendan Yeager explains, "What really set these award-winning institutions apart from their peers is their level of expertise. Not only do their associates communicate effectively, but they are also able to actively listen and determine the underlying need behind the call. By understanding the advisor's intent, they are able to tailor their approach and make sure the advisor has everything they need to complete the sale."

For more information about DALBAR, the Excellence in Sales Support Award or other Customer Experience Audit programs, please contact Brooke Halloran at 617-624-7273 or bhalloran@dalbar.com.

DALBAR, Inc. is the financial community's leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating the customer experience, business practices, investor behavior, and product quality. Launched in 1976, DALBAR has earned recognition for consistent and unbiased evaluations of investment companies, registered investment advisers, insurance companies, broker/dealers, retirement plan providers and financial professionals. DALBAR awards are recognized as marks of a superior standard of care in the financial community.

