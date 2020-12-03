DALBAR Awards Firms for Industry-Leading Service to Financial Professionals

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DALBAR announced the winners of the 2020 Financial Intermediary Service Award, recognizing those companies that provide the best-in-class telephone support to financial advisors, agents and other intermediaries. This year's winners (listed alphabetically) are:

BlackRock

Goldman Sachs

Pacific Life

Park Avenue Securities

DALBAR Director Brendan Yeager explains, "2020 has been a tough year for financial advisors. They had to rethink how they interact with clients, many of whom are facing financial hardships. Markets have been volatile and advisors are subject to the same pandemic-induced stresses as the rest of us. One thing that has not changed is the world-class service they have received from this year's award winners. These companies understand that advisors rely on them for support, and that the quality of the service they are receiving can make a huge difference. These companies all successfully delivered a superior standard of care under very challenging circumstances."

Eligibility for DALBAR's Service Award is determined by a year-long review of telephone service interactions between providers and financial professionals. These telephone calls are audited against industry-leading criteria covering all aspects of the service experience, from the interpersonal relationship to the transactional elements. Of the nineteen companies reviewed, only four were able to exceed DALBAR's stringent award levels across all criteria, ensuring an exceptional and well-rounded experience for the financial advisor. Despite the difficult environment, the award-winning contact centers were held to the same high standards in 2020 as in years past.

For more information about DALBAR Awards and other Customer Experience Audit programs, please contact Brooke Halloran at 617-624-7273 or [email protected].

DALBAR, Inc. is the financial community's leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices, customer performance, product quality and service. Launched in 1976, DALBAR has earned recognition for consistent and unbiased evaluations of investment companies, registered investment advisers, insurance companies, broker/dealers, retirement plan providers and financial professionals. DALBAR awards are recognized as marks of a superior standard of care in the financial community.

