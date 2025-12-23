DALBAR Celebrates Financial Industry Leaders with 2025 Service Awards

Raising the Bar for Customer Service Excellence and Shaping the Future of Customer Care

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 DALBAR Service Awards spotlight financial firms that prioritize forging enduring client relationships while preparing for tomorrow's challenges. This year's honorees understand that superior service is about more than resolving issues - it's about building trust, even as technology and client expectations continue to evolve. Redefining customer care through inventive solutions and forward-thinking strategies, the 2025 award winners have seamlessly blending technology and empathy, meeting the challenges of modern customer expectations.

Recognition is based on DALBAR's independent and thorough evaluation process, reflecting the highest standards in contact center service quality measurement within the industry for nearly 50 years. The year-long audit process leverages DALBAR's proprietary metrics, blending quantitative data with human expertise. This balanced perspective ensures the 2025 Service Awards highlight the financial firms that have demonstrated exceptional performance and dedication to excellence in contact center customer service throughout the year. Sectors represented among the winners include mutual funds, annuities, retirement, and insurance. These leaders are reshaping industry norms and driving impactful change across financial service sectors.

For nearly 50 years, DALBAR has been the leading independent financial services market research firm, recognized by the industry and government alike. Specializing in uncovering the needs, behaviors, and concerns of investors and financial professionals, DALBAR provides actionable insights to help firms enhance their products, services, and communications. As an expert in audits, evaluations, ratings, and due diligence certifications, DALBAR awards are a hallmark of excellence, setting the standard for quality in the financial services community. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

