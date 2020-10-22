DALBAR Finds Advisors Receive High Marks From Investors On COVID-19 Response

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DALBAR's Investor Insights series of reports continued today with the publication of Investor Insights: COVID-19 and Financial Advice. The study captures investors' thoughts and experiences related to financial advice during the COVID-19 market crisis and the months that followed. The study found that the advisory profession hit the mark in terms of building trust and confidence during the crisis.

"We studied nearly 1,000 investor experiences, all of which involved an advisor. In 830 of those cases, the investor agreed that their account balance is higher today because of the help of their advisor during the crisis. That says something quite remarkable about the value of professional advice," said Cory Clark, Chief Marketing officer of DALBAR.

The study goes further to examine the most common actions among investors, the most common recommendations among advisors, leading advisor communication practices, leading factors to build trust, areas for improvement in handling the crisis, and investor sentiment in the wake of the crisis and leading into the election.

The next installment of the Investor Insights series will be published at the end of October and will look specifically at the differences between robo-advisors and human advice during the COVID market crisis.

