DALBAR finds gaps in COVID safety protocols among North American bank branches by deploying its secret shopping capabilities

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DALBAR Inc., the financial community's leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices, customer performance, product quality and service, released findings for a first of its kind, COVID-19 Crisis: In Branch Spot Check Study. Bank clients across North America remain anxious about visiting their local bank branches during the current health crisis. COVID-19 has forced banks to implement additional health safety measures for the protection of clients as well as team members. DALBAR examined how well the leading banks in North America have adapted to the evolving crisis. The banks evaluated in the study included: Bank of America, BMO, Capital One, Chase, CIBC, Citibank, Fifth Third, PNC, RBC, Scotiabank, SunTrust, TD Bank, US Bank, and Wells Fargo. These banks combined operate over 33,000 branches across North America.

The study revealed several gaps that prevented banks from delivering the safest bank experience to their clients during the crisis:

Only tellers at Bank of America, Chase, and Citibank wore masks 100% of the time 19% of teller areas in the US were cleaned between clients All banks fell short at promoting alternate banking channels during the crisis

DALBAR has committed to following and understanding how different financial institutions have adapted to this changing situation. "Banks that can provide a safe banking experience are best positioned to earn the confidence of their clients," said Cory Clark, Chief Marketing Officer, at DALBAR. "Added safety measures are enormously important for the safety and confidence of clients and team members alike." The COVID-19 Crisis: In Branch Spot Check Study will continue to measure on how well banks across North America are handling safety protocols to earn the confidence of their clients.

