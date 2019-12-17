DALBAR Highlights Top Mobile Trends and Innovations in Financial Services

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With DALBAR's Mobile InSIGHT program finishing its 6th year of reporting on the financial industry's mobile offerings, it is important to highlight the strides that have been made in the pursuit of a customer experience that is nothing short of superior. The mobile platform has risen to new heights when it comes to online traffic and app usage with record-breaking statistics indicating mobile usage steadily replacing its desktop counterpart. DALBAR's new Mobile Landscape report series identifies the top mobile trends and highlights firms whose innovative approaches have made them trailblazers in the financial services industry.

Among those firms highlighted as mobile trendsetters or innovators are:

Bank of America

Charles Schwab

E*TRADE

Fidelity

Fifth Third

ICMA-RC July Business

Lincoln Financial

Merrill Lynch

Nationwide

Principal Financial

Prudential Financial T. Rowe Price

TD Ameritrade

TIAA

USAA

Voya

Wells Fargo

"DALBAR's competitive intelligence gives key insight into the steps financial services firms have taken in providing a superior standard of care for the audiences they serve" says Jamie Josephs, DALBAR's Head of Corporate Communications. "This crucial information allows firms to identify who is leading the way, the current trends, and what if any ground they need to gain to ensure that they are meeting or exceeding industry standards," she explains. With artificial intelligence at the forefront, this series also brings to light the new and improved client interaction capabilities in the form of chat features as well as the increased focus on user engagement and how the industry is bringing customer service support right to the user's mobile screen. Always top of mind is information security, and DALBAR's research has also unearthed best-in-class practices with respect to fraud reporting.

For more information about DALBAR's Mobile Landscape report series or Mobile InSIGHT program, contact Jamie Josephs at 617-624-7159 or jajosephs@dalbar.com.

DALBAR, Inc. is the financial community's leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices, customer performance, product quality and service. Launched in 1976, DALBAR has earned recognition for consistent and unbiased evaluations of investment companies, registered investment advisers, insurance companies, broker/dealers, retirement plan providers and financial professionals. DALBAR awards are recognized as marks of a superior standard of care in the financial community.

