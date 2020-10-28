DALBAR Recognizes Firms with Top Mobile Retirement Plan Enrollment Experiences

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An effective and seamless plan enrollment experience is closely tied to employees' willingness to follow through to completion. This holds true tenfold when enrolling via mobile device. During DALBAR's recent evaluation of 16 mobile site and 4 mobile app enrollment processes, John Hancock, Securian Financial, Voya and Principal ranked among the top mobile site experiences while Merrill was at the top of the app enrollment experiences.

Offering a highly appealing first impression and supportive resources if needed, John Hancock's Guided and Express Mobile Enrollment experiences both landed within the top 5; the Guided process at #1 and Express ranking 4th. The Express path demonstrates its simplicity by making employees aware of the one step involved and providing a time estimate for completion - "seconds"!

Receiving high marks for simplicity and falling within the top for almost every criterion, Securian Financial's #2 Mobile Enrollment experience offers a great deal of support for those enrollees who require it, but allows those who don't to move through the process quickly and easily.

Highly conversational language with just the right level of resources, coupled with a perfect score for its mobile optimization features, make Voya's Enrollment process well deserving of the #3 rank.

Receiving a perfect score for the volume of guidance and support offered to enrollees, Principal's #5 ranked Mobile experience offers a hand to hold via chat, both through AI and a live representative.

Merrill's mobile app leads plan enrollees through the process suggesting appropriate contribution and auto increase rates with features such as pickers in place to allow for enhanced ease of use via mobile device.

DALBAR's State of the Industry: Online Enrollment – Mobile report provides a ranking and analysis of Defined Contribution Mobile Enrollment processes and drills down on the quality of the experience when selecting contribution rates, investment options, or the ability to not make those decisions, and the support offered when designating beneficiaries. For more information about this study, please visit the DALBAR Intellect store, or email [email protected].

DALBAR, Inc. is the financial community's leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices, customer performance, and service.

SOURCE DALBAR, Inc.

Related Links

www.dalbar.com

