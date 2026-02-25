DALBAR Recognizes Nationwide Retirement Solutions with 12th Consecutive Plan Participant Service Award

Award-Winning Service Continues to Support Retirement Plan Participants

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plan participants with Nationwide retirement accounts can continue to rely on industry-leading telephone support, as Nationwide Retirement Solutions has earned the prestigious 2025 DALBAR Plan Participant Service Award for the 12th consecutive year.

DALBAR, Inc., the preeminent independent auditor of customer service within the financial services industry, has once again recognized Nationwide Retirement Solutions for delivering exceptional telephone support to retirement plan participants across both public and private sector plans.

This distinguished recognition reflects Nationwide's sustained commitment to providing superior service to the individuals who depend on their retirement plans. The award follows a comprehensive, year-long evaluation conducted by DALBAR using advanced measurement techniques and proprietary technology designed to identify organizations demonstrating the highest standards of plan participant service excellence.

Plan participants contacting Nationwide for retirement plan assistance can be assured they are receiving service that has been independently verified to meet the financial services industry's most stringent quality standards for customer support.

The DALBAR Service Award represents one of the most respected benchmarks for measuring contact center excellence in the retirement services sector.

"Retirement plan participants place tremendous trust in us, and exemplary service is central to honoring that responsibility," said Carah Brody, Vice President of Business Operations for Nationwide Retirement Solutions. "These recognitions validate the intentional investments we've made in our people, our processes, and our digital experiences to create interactions that are clear, responsive, and truly participant focused. We will continue to raise the bar on participant service and experience because it's central to our goal to help more savers prepare for and live a dignified retirement."

When asked, Luke Tobin, Director at DALBAR shared that "the significant investment Nationwide has made into their call center culture and infrastructure reflected in the exceptional performance of their associates in 2025. Their keen intuition of the plan participant perspective and consistent ability to guide and direct service interactions are evident in Expertise Metrics that are unsurpassed in the retirement industry. Nationwide's amiable roster of associates exudes industry knowledge and rocksteady confidence at every turn, creating successful experiences for a grateful plan participant base."

About DALBAR, Inc.

Since 1976, DALBAR has been a leading independent financial services market research firm, recognized by both the industry and government. Now celebrating 50 years of service and impact, DALBAR continues to specialize in uncovering the needs, behaviors, and concerns of investors, plan participants, and financial professionals. The firm provides actionable insights to help organizations strengthen their products, services, and communications. As an authority in audits, evaluations, ratings, and due diligence certifications, DALBAR awards are widely regarded as a hallmark of excellence, setting the standard for quality across the financial services community. Follow us on LinkedIn.

For more information visit www.dalbar.com or contact us at [email protected]

About Nationwide Retirement Solutions

Nationwide Retirement Solutions helps secure financial futures for approximately three million participants in 30,000 retirement plans with $250 billion in assets, across full-service recordkeeping, investment solutions, and pension risk transfer¹. Nationwide remains No. 1 in public 457 plans (based on the number of plans)² with an average tenure of 29 years.¹ The company also continues to maintain significant presence in private 401(k), nonprofit 403(b) markets, and pension risk transfer.

For 50 years, Nationwide has remained committed to continually improving its retirement solutions and service experience to better support individuals preparing for and living in retirement. The company offers a diversified portfolio of solutions that complement its traditional recordkeeping and education services. Nationwide's goal is to help participants prepare for retirement by providing investment solutions and services designed to support long-term growth, risk management and income planning. These offerings include mutual funds, managed accounts, pension risk transfer capabilities, fixed and stable value solutions, and lifetime income options.

Visit nrsforu.com for more information about the tools and services Nationwide provides to retirement plan participants.

¹ Nationwide Financial (Dec. 31, 2025)

¹ PLANSPONSOR 2025 Recordkeeping Survey

¹ Nationwide Financial (Dec. 31, 2025)

² PLANSPONSOR 2025 Recordkeeping Survey

Media Contact: Michelle Slute

416.908.6606

[email protected]

SOURCE DALBAR, Inc.