DALBAR's 2024 Rankings: Which Plan Participant Website Made the Cut?

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DALBAR today announced the results of its annual ranking of plan participant websites, recognizing the top performers among defined contribution portals. The rankings are based on a comprehensive evaluation of website functionality, usability, and behavioral design conducted by DALBAR's UXploration Lab.

"We are pleased to recognize the firms that have demonstrated a commitment to providing retirement plan participants with an exceptional online experience," said Shelley Eramo, Director at DALBAR. "These websites have set a high standard for the industry, and we commend the providers for their efforts."

The top five firms in the 2024 ranking are:

TIAA



Fidelity



Principal®



Voya



Merrill

The top five websites have all achieved an "Excellent" rating from DALBAR, indicating that they provide a superior user experience.

DALBAR's UXploration Lab evaluates plan participant websites continuously, using a 100-point scale across several criteria. The evaluation focuses on the quality and range of capabilities, ease of navigation, and ability to locate information.

About DALBAR

DALBAR is the source of independent market research dedicated to raising the standards of excellence in the financial services industry. Focusing on audience behavior and communications, DALBAR provides research, ratings, and benchmarking that empower financial firms to create impactful and meaningful connections with their clients.

Media Contact: Emily Kunka

617.624.7136

[email protected]

SOURCE DALBAR, Inc.