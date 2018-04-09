DalCor Pharmaceuticals Announces Dr. Fouzia Laghrissi-Thode as Chief Executive Officer

"It is our great pleasure to announce Dr. Laghrissi-Thode as CEO of DalCor," said Robert McNeil, Ph.D., Chairman of DalCor. "Dr. Laghrissi-Thode's commitment and contribution to advancing cardiovascular health throughout her career and her broad longstanding experience in pharmaceutical industry places DalCor in an excellent position to continue the development of dalcetrapib as an innovative precision medicine treatment for cardiovascular diseases."

"It is a great privilege to join DalCor Pharmaceuticals to bring dalcetrapib to patients with cardiovascular disease, based on their genetic profile," said Dr. Laghrissi-Thode. "The DalCor team has demonstrated its impressive ability to deliver on the Phase 3 dal-GenE trial which is expected to complete enrollment of 6000 patients in 2018, while advancing the research and discovery of new pathway in cardiovascular disease. I look forward to working with the Board, the patient-focused team, and other stakeholders."

Dr. Laghrissi-Thode has more than 20 years of pharmaceutical industry leadership experience including leading the Dalcetrapib Dal-HEART program. Most recently, Dr. Laghrissi-Thode was Vice-President at AstraZeneca of the US Renal-Cardiology Therapeutic Area. Her previous roles include Head of the Cardiovascular and Metabolism Therapeutic Area, Global Product and Portfolio Strategy at AstraZeneca and Roche. She brings a wealth of experience in US and Europe through working in clinical development, global strategic marketing, business development, licensing and M&A in a variety of therapeutic areas including cardiovascular, diabetes, renal and the central nervous system. She has served as a board member of the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) Europe and was recognized by HBA in 2012 for her work in developing and promoting women leadership in healthcare. She was a faculty member at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic (WPIC), is board certified in Psychiatry (Limoges, France). Dr. Laghrissi-Thode holds a Doctorate in Medicine (MD) from the University of Tours School of Medicine in France.

About DalCor

DalCor is developing precision treatments by genetically targeting patients that will derive clinical benefits. By integrating clinical and genetic insights, DalCor intends to deliver superior clinical cardiovascular outcomes. The company's first development program, dalcetrapib, is intended to reduce cardiovascular events in a specific genetic subset of patients.

DalCor has a worldwide exclusive license for dalcetrapib together with rights to the genetic marker for use with dalcetrapib and is sponsoring the dal-GenE study. DalCor has offices in Montreal, San Mateo, Calif., Zug, Switzerland and Stockport, U.K. For more information, visit www.dalcorpharma.com.

DalCor Contacts:

Russo Partners

Alex Fudukidis

(646) 942-5632

alex.fudukidis@russopartnersllc.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dalcor-pharmaceuticals-announces-dr-fouzia-laghrissi-thode-as-chief-executive-officer-300626096.html

SOURCE DalCor Pharmaceuticals