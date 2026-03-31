Dale Carnegie Appoints Kelli Valade to Board of Directors

Veteran executive brings leadership development, culture-building, and governance expertise.

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dale Carnegie today announced the appointment of Kelli Valade to the Dale Carnegie & Associates Board of Directors. Valade will also serve as a member of the Compensation & Governance Committee. Her appointment supports the Board's focus on strategic growth, executive talent development, and strong governance.

Kelli Valade

"We are delighted to welcome Kelli to the Dale Carnegie Board," said Suzanne Chesnutt, chair of the Compensation & Governance Committee. "Kelli brings an exceptional blend of operational leadership, strategic insight, and a deep commitment to developing people. Her experience leading complex organizations and building strong cultures will be a tremendous asset to the Dale Carnegie Board as we guide the company's continued growth and impact."

Valade is a proven leader with more than two decades of executive leadership experience in the restaurant industry, leading several iconic brands. In February 2026, Valade was named chief executive officer and president of the Women's Foodservice Forum (WFF), the foodservice industry's premier leadership organization dedicated to advancing women into senior roles and the C-suite. WFF partners with organizations across the foodservice industry to build inclusive leadership pipelines, offering world-class professional development, a powerful peer network, and research-driven insights that accelerate careers. She also serves on WFF's Board of Directors.

Previously, Valade served as chief executive officer of Denny's, Red Lobster, and Black Box Intelligence. Valade also spent more than 22 years at Brinker International (parent company of Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy), where she held several leadership roles, including senior vice president of human resources, chief operating officer of Chili's Grill & Bar, and later the brand's first female president. In addition to her executive leadership roles, Valade currently serves on the Board of Directors of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Greenville, South Carolina.

The Dale Carnegie & Associates Board provides strategic direction and oversight, ensuring strong governance and accountability across the organization. Joe Hart, president and CEO of Dale Carnegie & Associates said, "I look forward to working with Kelli and the Board, continuing to support the organization's growth and the impact we make on professionals and organizations globally. Kelli brings a valuable perspective to the Dale Carnegie Board as we continue to grow our international network and leadership development programs."

"Dale Carnegie has set the standard for leadership development around the world," said Valade. "I look forward to working with the Board and executive team to support the organization's continued growth and its mission to develop confident, capable, impactful leaders."

About Dale Carnegie

Dale Carnegie's principles in leadership, communication, and personal development continue to empower people and organizations globally through Dale Carnegie Training, which has become the industry leader in professional training and development. Today, Dale Carnegie operates across 200 offices in over 75 countries, offering courses in 35 languages. To learn more, visit www.dalecarnegie.com.

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SOURCE Dale Carnegie