Dale Earnhardt Jr. To Release First Book Post Retirement Telling HIS Story

It was a seemingly minor crash at Michigan International Speedway in June 2016 that ended the day early for Dale Jr. What he didn't know was that it ultimately would cause him to miss the final 18 events of the racing season. He'd dealt with concussions before, but concussions are like snowflakes—no two are the same. Plus, recovery can be brutal—and lengthy.



As a third-generation driver in a family forever connected to the sport of stock-car racing, how could Dale Jr. sit on the sidelines and watch everyone else take their laps? It was one of the toughest seasons of his life, and one that changed him forever.



"Concussions are so common in sports that, for years, nobody took them seriously, myself included," Earnhardt said. "But in 2016 that changed for me, and it was bad – very bad. Until this book, only my doctor and family could know how bad it was. I am leaving nothing out – the fear, the struggle, the pressure to get back, the rediscovery of myself, and how the very thing that caused my pain ultimately led to happiness I never knew possible. I also think my learnings from this experience will be hugely beneficial to people who are going through the same thing. One of those learnings is that there are more than we ever realized."

Written with ESPN's Ryan McGee, Dale Jr.'s gripping narrative is a first-person account from one of professional sports' most beloved figures about his journey: how his career and his injury have transformed him, how he made the decision to retire at the end of the 2017 season after eighteen years behind the wheel, and what lies ahead for him in the next chapter of his life. There's no second guessing and no regrets. He's leaving the driver's seat on his own terms, and he's ready to hit the gas on his next phase of life.

"It's always a Publisher's dream to work with people who are the absolute very best at what they do, and that label certainly applies to Dale Earnhardt Jr.," said Daisy Blackwell Hutton, Vice President of Thomas Nelson and Publisher of the W Publishing Group. "We knew Dale Jr. was a great racer, but it's been wonderful to go deeper into his journey as a man so committed to his family, his fans, and his faith—and especially to learn more about everything he's experienced in recent years. What a story!"

