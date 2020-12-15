Dale Hewett Creates New Phase Blends in an Effort to Save Veterans from Opioid Use

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dale Hewett, CEO and founder of New Phase Blends, is determined to help his comrades move from addictive opioids to natural alternatives that may provide relief without harsh side-effects.

In 2017, the US Department of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency and issued a strategy to combat the opioid crisis. United States veterans make up a significant portion of opioid users.

According to the VA, in 2012, 21.2% of veterans were receiving prescriptions of opioids. In a best-case scenario, some veterans can end a potential addiction and face harsh withdrawal symptoms. A worst-case scenario can end in death by overdose.

Dale Hewett is an ex-Army officer, and found himself in a dire situation back in 2014. While in a training exercise, Dale suffered a spinal cord injury and severely damaged cervical spine. It was a long road to recovery, and it included medications such as opioids and prescription sleep aids. Throughout his recovery, Hewett saw first-hand how someone could start using these medications for pain simply to help cope.

"I saw how using opioids had the potential to spiral out of control. If I didn't know any better, I could have been one of the patients that ended up with a severe dependency."

Hewett started seeking alternative, natural remedies to help his recovery. He supplemented with CBD, which at the time wasn't very popular. While he had success with this, he was determined to improve CBD products.

His company, New Phase Blends, was born shortly after. "I took the time to develop some products that used cannabinoids such as CBD as an ingredient, but paired it with substances such as melatonin. The synergistic effects that occur between cannabinoids and other natural compounds is absolutely incredible." Hewett filed a non-provisional patent for a CBD-based sleep aid after working hard to finalize everything throughout the duration of his provisional patent. This popular sleep aid is appropriately named 'sleep.'

"A lot of US veterans are struggling with opioid use, and I am determined to develop, and offer, remedies for them that are natural, and actually work. If I can help save at least a few, well, all of the work is worth it."

Media Contact:

Dale Hewett

561-331-2225

[email protected]

SOURCE New Phase Blends

Related Links

https://www.newphaseblends.com

