Dale Medical Products, Inc. announces the launch of the Virtual Dale Medical Center

FRANKLIN, Mass., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dale Medical Products, Inc. ("Dale") has created a virtual space to allow clinicians, patients and purchasing/value analysis professionals the opportunity to learn about Dale products in a simulated setting. When visiting the Virtual Dale Medical Center (https://dalemed.com/virtual-tour/index.htm) users can enter rooms by specialty to see products that are available for clinicians and their patients. Users can move around the room to view product videos and other information relevant to each care setting, select product(s) on the patient which enables contextual information, view 3-D product renderings and video presentations. There are other options to bring viewers to the Dale website, links to request samples, contact Customer Service or find local Sales Representatives.

"Dale is proud to be among the leaders in the medical device manufacturing industry to deploy this technology. The Virtual Dale Medical Center will enable users to view and handle our products in simulated care settings" states John Brezack, President of Dale. He continues, "The Virtual Dale Medical Center will empower our customers to see how our products can help care for patients and contribute to improved clinical outcomes. They can also view 3-D models of the products and request additional training and information."

The Virtual Dale Medical Center will continue to expand capabilities in the future, including a training center, "C-Suite" and other features.

Dale Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1961, in Sharon, Massachusetts. From a modest beginning in the home of David Kaplan, inventor of the Dale Abdominal Binder, the company has grown into an industry leader in the market niches it serves worldwide. Today, Dale's corporate headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Franklin, Massachusetts. Dale Medical Products, Inc. is an ISO 13485 registered company.

For more information, please see www.dalemed.com or call 800-343-3980.

