Dale Medical Products, Inc. Implements New Sales Strategy
Dec 15, 2020, 09:00 ET
FRANKLIN, Mass., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dale Medical Products, Inc., (Dale) has been servicing customers for over 60 years with their value-based product solutions and support. Working closely with clinicians, Dale has pioneered many of the product categories within acute and post-acute/long-term patient care settings. As part of its continued growth strategy to service current and new customers, Dale has selected MedTech MedCare (MTMC) to lead Dale's sales efforts within the USA, effective January 1, 2021.
Jack Moran, Managing Partner at MTMC stated "MTMC has developed an effective, efficient team of sales professionals representing leading brands nationwide. Dale's product portfolio is well aligned with MTMC's core competencies and we will be able to leverage their brand recognition in generating further market expansion for Dale." MTMC is recognized as the leader in national outsourced sales solutions, and understands the needs of today's manufacturers, supply chain and end-users. In partnership, their shared business model provides a solution that incorporates selling strategies related to clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. Their expansive team of sales executives understands the importance of delivering value-based solutions related to patient safety, readmission risks, impact of complications, patient outcomes and satisfaction.
John Brezack, Dale's President, commented "Dale has been growing steadily for the entire history of the company. We have made the decision to focus on expanding our reach, and ultimately provide our products on a larger scale in order to support clinicians and improve patient outcomes and satisfaction."
Dale Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1961, in Sharon, Massachusetts as Baka Manufacturing Company. From a modest beginning in the home of David Kaplan, inventor of the Dale Abdominal Binder, the company has grown into an industry leader in the market niches it serves. Today, Dale resides in Franklin, Massachusetts where their corporate office and manufacturing facilities are located. Dale Medical Products, Inc. is an ISO 13485 registered company.
