Dale R. Gomes Joins Top 5% of Placerville, California Attorneys Named to Super Lawyers 2026

Sacramento and Placerville Personal Injury Attorney and Criminal Defense Lawyer Recognized Amid Growing Demand for Experienced Legal Advocacy in Northern California.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dale R. Gomes of the Law Offices of Dale R. Gomes has been selected to the Super Lawyers list for 2026 as a top-rated Personal Injury attorney in Placerville, California. This recognition highlights the firm's commitment to rigorous advocacy and client-focused results in complex legal matters. To learn more about the firm's approach to personal injury and criminal defense, as well as the latest relevant legal news, visit https://www.dalegomeslaw.com/blog/.

Recognition of Legal Excellence

The Super Lawyers selection process is a peer-influenced, research-driven evaluation that identifies the top 5% of attorneys in each state. This distinction for Dale R. Gomes reflects a consistent record of professional achievement and high ethical standards, as recognized by his peers and independent research.

A Track Record of Advocacy

"I founded the Law Offices of Dale R. Gomes after almost 20 years as a prosecutor. I started this firm because I wanted to help individual people in their time of need," said Founder Dale R. Gomes. "When you come to my office and knock on the door, we'll open it, we'll invite you in, and answer your questions every step of the way."

The Law Offices of Dale R. Gomes, founded in January 2020, draws on nearly two decades of personal injury experience in Sacramento from its founder. Dale R. Gomes, Esq., a graduate of McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento, has personally tried over 100 jury trials to verdict across multiple Northern California jurisdictions. This extensive trial background shows the California law firm's willingness to confront challenging legal scenarios, from complex personal injury claims to criminal defense cases. This aggressive advocacy has resulted in significant client outcomes, including:

A $2,000,000 settlement in a car accident claim in 2024, secured just days before trial after initial offers were substantially lower.

A $1,250,000 policy limit settlement in a personal injury car accident claim in 2022, also achieved close to trial.

A $1,000,000 policy limit settlement for a personal injury claim pre-litigation in 2023.

This 2026 recognition by Super Lawyers shows the firm's dedication to securing favorable outcomes for those facing serious charges or injuries.

Client-Centric Video Resources

Beyond courtroom advocacy, the firm provides accessible resources for the public. This includes Personal Injury Videos addressing common questions such as navigating medical bills after an accident in California and critical steps following a car accident. The firm's blog further explores California-specific personal injury and criminal defense law news, offering valuable insights to the community. The Law Offices of Dale R. Gomes remains dedicated to serving clients in Northern California, Sacramento, and El Dorado California with unwavering focus on real results and winning verdicts.

The Law Offices of Dale R. Gomes is a trusted personal injury law firm and criminal defense firm serving Sacramento, California and Placerville, California, with over two decades of experience. As experienced Sacramento personal injury attorneys and car accident lawyers in Sacramento, California, the firm represents clients injured in car wrecks, auto accidents, and a wide range of accident injury legal matters. The firm guides clients through every step of the process, from understanding what to do after being involved in an accident, to how personal injury settlements are calculated, to navigating California's statute of limitations for personal injury claims. With a deep understanding of the common causes of Sacramento auto accidents, how car accidents affect insurance rates in California, and the complexities of the legal system, the firm is committed to ensuring every client's voice is heard and their rights fiercely protected. For more information, visit https://www.dalegomeslaw.com/

