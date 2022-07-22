Dale Sorensen Real Estate sales associate Kathy Hainey lists spectacular Vero Beach Florida pool home

The custom home, built in 2019, has more than $250,000 in upgrades.

VERO BEACH, Fla., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathy Hainey, a Dale Sorensen Real Estate sales associate, has received the exclusive listing of a spectacular pool home in Vero Beach near the Wabasso Beach area.

The 1880 square foot home was built in 2019 on .32 acres, just west of convenient US#1 and only 5 minutes from the Indian River Lagoon and Indian River County's beautiful beaches. The home, a Glendale model built by prominent home builder GHO Homes, was custom built with the highest of finishes and over $250,000 in upgrades.

With 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, a large flex space/den/office, which can easily be converted to a 3rd bedroom, this home is perfect for families, retirees or couples just starting out in life. The large open living area includes a family room with custom modern fireplace, a spacious gourmet-kitchen with upgraded quartz countertops, soft close cabinets, double oven, and upgraded appliances, a large breakfast and an eat in breakfast nook. Finishes in this home include custom closets, 24" tile, wood plantation shutters, custom curtains, and designer lighting and fans.

The home has been outfitted with a whole house filtration system, tiled 3-car, 800 square foot garage and extended paved driveway, 500 gallon buried propane tank for fueling the outdoor grill and heating the pool/hot tub.

The crown jewel of this property is the sparking pristine pool/hot tub and outdoor living space. The resort style, heated pool has an amazing seating area, a spa and an extra-large, 10' x 30' multi-level pool deck. An outdoor kitchen with gas grill and a large screened/covered sitting area is perfect for entertaining family and friends. Beautiful, lush tropical landscaping surrounds the brick-paver driveway and walkway.

This home, located at 8373 Paladin Square, is listed by Hainey for $725,000 and is located in the gated Summer Lake North community.

Hainey is a Multi-Million Dollar, Top Producing real estate advisor helping retirees, veterans, first responders, families and investors find the perfect property for their needs. She has over 30 years' experience in contract negotiations and sales management. Hainey serves Indian River, Broward and St. Lucie Counties. Contact Hainey on her cell phone at 772.584.9674, by email at [email protected], or by visiting her office located at 1013 US Highway 1, Sebastian, FL 32958.

About Dale Sorensen Real Estate

Family-owned and managed since 1978, Dale Sorensen Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage dedicated to a long-standing tradition of excellence. Visit Dale Sorensen Real Estate on the web at www.SorensenRealEstate.com.

Contact:

Kathy Hainey

[email protected]

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12926213

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Dale Sorensen Real Estate