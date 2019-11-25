Dale Yahnke CFA, CFP®, Named to Barron's Hall of Fame

"When Mark Dowling and I started the firm in 1991, there were not many good options for people seeking smart, fiduciary-based advice from highly credentialed advisors," said Dale Yahnke. "Back in 1991, we started with a passion to change the way the financial advice industry had been run traditionally. I still love it all these years later. It's an honor to receive this recognition from Barron's."

Dale, a native San Diegan who lives in Carmel Valley with his wife and two daughters, is actively committed to the San Diego community, the investment advisory industry, and his baseball card collection.

About Dowling & Yahnke, LLC

Since 1991, Dowling & Yahnke has offered time-tested, objective ﬁnancial planning advice and investment management services designed for the ﬁnancial health of its clients. Dowling & Yahnke is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in San Diego as measured by discretionary assets under management.

Disclosures from Barron's: Advisors appearing in our rankings have answered 100-plus questions about their practices in our annual survey. The questionnaire addresses a wide range of data points, including the assets the advisors oversee, the revenue they collect on those assets, the industry designations they possess, their regulatory records, the length of time they've been in the industry, their charitable and philanthropic work, the investment vehicles they use to allocate assets, the sizes and shapes of their teams, and more. The rankings specifically do not factor in investment performance, as returns are tied inextricably to the risk tolerances of individual clients; to reward outsize returns would be to encourage advisors to chase them. Instead, we use assets and revenue as our primary quantitative measures, as clients tend to express their satisfaction by voting with their assets and their fees.

