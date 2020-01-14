Dalent Medical Welcomes New Chief Commercial Officer & Forms Medical Advisory Board

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalent Medical, a Miami-based company developing innovative devices for Ear, Nose & Throat doctors recently appointed Anthony Carnemolla as Chief Commercial Officer. He will assume the responsibility for the company's commercial strategy, sales and operations. Dalent Medical also welcomed three ENT physicians to their advisory board in November 2019 to support R&D initiatives.

Mr. Carnemolla brings 27 years of medical device and sales management experience to the company. Previously, he held key VP positions at Marena Group, AirXpanders and Invuity directly responsible for international and domestic sales of medical devices and equipment.

"Dalent Medical is an innovative start-up focused on creating and bringing to market better, simpler, and more efficient therapeutic solutions for surgeons to treat chronic sinus related conditions. Early sales efforts and response in our home state of Florida for the Sinusleeve® Balloon have been overwhelmingly positive. Using this momentum, I am excited to lead the charge to get the Sinusleeve® Balloon adopted by surgeons in major markets across the US," said CCO Anthony Carnemolla.

In addition to a key C-suite hire, Dalent Medical also appointed three Otolaryngologists to form a medical advisory board: Dr. Scott Powell, Dr. Peter Catalano and Dr. Rolando Molina. These accomplished physicians will act as advisors to help aid in the development of new products and improvements to the Sinusleeve® Balloon.

"Members of our medical advisory board were carefully chosen for their expertise in Balloon Sinuplasty and other ENT-related procedures. As we continue to develop new products and refine our current ones, we will rely on these doctors to provide feedback and keep us on the right path. With their help, our goal is to bring more useful devices to market in the near future," said CEO Shawn McCoy.

In 2020, Dalent Medical expects increasing demand for the Sinusleeve® Balloon and will continue to grow its sales team to support doctors in the US and abroad.

