Daley Financial Partners Obtains Exclusive Business Recognition

Daley also stated that this status is important to her given the small number of female advisors in the financial services industry. "It is important for women to have solid representation in the business world, especially to be a woman-owned business in an industry dominated by men."

Less than 16% of financial advisors are female, according to a 2017 report released by Cerulli Associates, a global research and consulting firm.

About Daley Financial Partners: Daley Financial Partners is a financial management firm based in Oak Brook, IL, with professionals that specialize in retirement planning strategies and solutions for individuals and business owners. Ursula Daley is a Registered Representative with LPL Financial. Securities and Advisory services are offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA & SIPC .

