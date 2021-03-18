Dalfen Industrial Acquires 76 Acres in Nashville for Development

Well-positioned in the southeast industrial submarket of Nashville, Airpark East is strategically located along critical paths of travel with quick access to Murfreesboro Pike, I-24, and I-40, a major logistical corridor that connect Nashville to runs from South Carolina to California. The land is also in close proximity to the Nashville CBD and the Nashville International Airport, making it one of the few remaining undeveloped last mile sites that is currently zoned for industrial use.

"The purchase of Airpark East provides Dalfen with a prime location in the Nashville market," said Sean Dalfen, President and Chief Investment Officer. "The proximity to the airport, a large workforce, customer base and the MSA's other major transportation hubs will create high demand for this property."

Over the last 12 months, Dalfen Industrial has transacted on $1.7 billion of real estate in the United States.

Dalfen Industrial LLC is one of the nation's largest buyers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings.

