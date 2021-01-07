Dalfen Industrial Acquires Additional Orlando Industrial Property

In addition to the exploding population growth in Orlando, this state-of-the-art building is in the Sanford/Lake Mary submarket – one which is known for its strong labor pool and higher-than-average income levels. The property boasts frontage along SR-417 and is within 10 miles of I-4 and the Orlando Sanford International Airport. In addition, the Wekiva Parkway extension under construction, which will connect SR-417 to SR-429, will increase accessibility to western Orlando – boosting demand further for this submarket.

"With industrial demand in this market is rising quickly due to the rapid population growth," said Mark Bowen, SVP and Head of Investments for Dalfen, "This new last mile property in such a key location makes this acquisition another great addition to our portfolio."

"Expanding our Orlando portfolio with Sanford Logistics Center adds another last mile location in a key market for Dalfen," says company President and Chief Investment Officer, Sean Dalfen. "With the low cost of living, low taxes, and the ease of access to the Tampa, Jacksonville, and Miami MSAs, Orlando will continue to be a focus for Dalfen Industrial."

This year alone Dalfen Industrial has acquired and developed in excess of $1.2 billion of last mile industrial property.

