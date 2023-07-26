Dalfen Industrial Acquires Anaheim Industrial Property

DALLAS, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial has acquired a two-building, 182,800 square foot industrial park in Orange County, CA – one of the nation's top performing industrial markets.

The Mart is Dalfen's first acquisition in Orange County and is situated near the convergence of I-5, CA-22 and CA-57, providing unrivaled access in all directions, including connectivity to John Wayne International Airport within 35 minutes and the twin ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, which handle approximately 40% of US imports, within an hour.

The Mart, Anaheim, CA
"We are very excited to enter the Orange County market via the acquisition of such a high-quality in-fill asset. Southern California is a key strategic focus for Dalfen given the high barriers to entry, strong fundamentals and demographics, which are some of the best in the nation," said Rich Weiss, Head of Dalfen's West Region.

"The acquisition of The Mart provides another strategic last mile location for Dalfen in Southern California, one of the hottest industrial markets in the nation," said John Endres, Dalfen's Market Lead for Orange County. "The property was fully-leased at closing with significantly below market rents, providing cash flow in the immediate term and meaningful upside as leases mature."

With this acquisition, Dalfen Industrial has 7.6 million square feet of industrial space owned and under development in the Western U.S.

Dalfen Industrial LLC, headquartered in Dallas, is one of the largest privately owned industrial real estate firms in the United States and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

