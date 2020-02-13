Dalfen Industrial Acquires Class A Industrial Asset near San Antonio

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial has acquired Schertz Distribution Center at 17745 Lookout Rd in Schertz, TX, near San Antonio. This new Class A industrial property totals 187,288 sq ft with immediate access to I-35 and 10 minutes from San Antonio International Airport; additionally, it has an ideal location in an area of 1.3 million people within a 30-minute radius, with Downtown San Antonio only 20 minutes away. The building is over 70% leased to two major tenants, including TJ Maxx occupying approx. 90,000 sq ft and Forward Air leasing approx. 50,000 sq ft. "This acquisition is squarely within our strategy of focusing on infill in key markets," says company president and CIO Sean Dalfen, continuing "San Antonio has very strong fundamentals and we will be seeking to continue expanding our footprint in this market."