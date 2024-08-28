Dalfen Industrial Acquires Three Additional South Florida Properties

DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial has expanded its presence in South Florida with the acquisition of three industrial facilities in Broward County, totaling 102,038 square feet. This purchase was facilitated through a relationship with JLL's South Florida Capital Markets Team.

Broward Infill Logistics

The newly acquired properties include two buildings in Fort Lauderdale and one in Pompano Beach. The Fort Lauderdale facilities, strategically located at the intersection of I-95 and the Florida Turnpike, offer a combined 64,687 square feet of prime industrial space. The 37,351-square-foot Pompano Beach property boasts a prominent location fronting I-95. All properties benefit from close proximity to downtown Fort Lauderdale and the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, with notable tenants in the area including Amazon, AT&T, and General Electric.

"The strong economic and population growth in Broward County, coupled with excellent connectivity to major highways, airports, and seaports, makes these acquisitions a valuable addition to our South Florida portfolio," said Tyler McElroy, Dalfen's Market Officer for Florida.

Chris Segrest, Regional SVP of the Southeast Region, added, "Dalfen Industrial remains committed to expanding our footprint in South Florida due to the region's strong market fundamentals. We look forward to continuing our focus on acquiring and developing last-mile properties in this key market."

About Dalfen Industrial

Dalfen Industrial LLC, headquartered in Dallas, is one of the largest privately owned industrial real estate firms in the United States and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. The company focuses on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution facilities, owning and operating over 55 million square feet of premier industrial properties nationwide. For more information, visit www.dalfen.com.

