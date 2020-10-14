Dalfen Industrial Adds Over 1.2M Square Feet of Last Mile Industrial Properties to Texas Portfolio

Built in 2016, Tri-County 5 & 7 is a two-building asset totaling 211,950 square feet. These buildings are located off of I-35 in Schertz between the San Antonio MSA and Austin MSA, providing the opportunity to service 3.5 million people. Tri-County 7 is 100% leased by SEKO Logistics, and Boss Products. Tri-County 5 is 49.6% leased and include tenants such as Brink's and Steelcraft Group. Amazon, XPO Logistics, Caterpillar, Cadillac, Phillips and Fedex are also in close proximity.

"Both the Fort Worth and San Antonio/Austin markets have seen tremendous population growth which is predicted to continue as more companies move to Texas," said Kevin Caille, Market Officer at Dalfen Industrial. "The assets provide the tenants prime last mile locations amidst a robust workforce and close to major thoroughfares."

"Best-in-class properties in exceptional infill locations make these acquisitions a natural fit for our rapidly growing portfolio," said Sean Dalfen, President & Chief Investment Officer at Dalfen Industrial. Dalfen Industrial currently owns and operates over 4 million square feet of last mile industrial assets in Texas and over 24 million square feet nationwide.

Dalfen Industrial is one of the nation's largest buyers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

