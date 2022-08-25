Dalfen Industrial Breaks Ground on Central Florida Industrial Development

DALLAS, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial acquired 73.66 acres of land in Auburndale, FL with the plan to build 2 Class A industrial facilities totaling 896,400 square feet. The development will be one of the few industrial zoned sites in Central Florida without any wetland or floodplain issues. Notable tenants in the area include Amazon, Walmart, Pepsico, UPS, and Sysco.

Auburndale Development, Auburndale, FL

Specifically located in Lakeland northeast/I-4 market, the property is strategically located with direct access to a full diamond interchange with I-4 & Hwy 559. The tenants of this industrial park will benefit from the region's large skilled labor pool and a location within a few hours of multiple Florida markets.

"This development has direct frontage on I-4, which will provide tenants access to over 7.9 million people in the broader Orlando/Tampa region," said Tyler McElroy, Southeast Director of Development at Dalfen. "Location in one of the top logistics corridors in Florida coupled with a strong labor pool make this an ideal development to add to the Dalfen portfolio."

Dalfen Industrial owns 67 buildings in the southeast.

Dalfen Industrial is one of the nation's largest buyers and developers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

