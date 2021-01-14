Dalfen Industrial Continues Expansion of Atlanta Portfolio

Built in 1989, the property exhibits highly desirable features for modern logistic users as well as the unique feature to provide direct access to rail service on the CSX rail line. This property is 100% occupied by The Goodwin Company , who has been in this location since 2005. As a testament to the desirability of this location, other occupiers within two miles of the acquired property include Frito Lay , Home Depot , Cintas , Publix , Weyerhaeuser , and Ricoh .

Gwinnett Logistics Center is located in the I-85 Northeast Corridor of Atlanta – an area of Atlanta whose demand for industrial properties consistently outpaces supply. The acquisition of this property comes shortly after Dalfen Industrial's recent purchase of the two-building Shiloh Crossing property located in the same highly desired northern submarket. Within a 30-minute drive from the property, you can access over 1 million people, and the wealth of the submarket's population make it the most highly desired in Atlanta."

"Atlanta is a critical southeast distribution hub, so we're excited to add another property to our Atlanta portfolio. The market continues to sustain a strong business climate and population growth. With scarcity of land being an issue for Atlanta, the ever-increasing barriers to entry will lead to the continued increase in the property's strategic importance," said Kevin Caille, Market Officer at Dalfen Industrial.

"This acquisition adds another great property to our Atlanta portfolio. The property's location within the market and the area's demographics makes it a great fulfillment location for those looking to service the population in an e-commerce capacity," said Sean Dalfen, President and Chief Investment Officer at Dalfen Industrial. With this acquisition, Dalfen's Atlanta portfolio exceeds 1.1 million square feet.

Dalfen Industrial is one of the nation's largest buyers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

