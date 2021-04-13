Dalfen Industrial Expands Midwest Presence with Last Mile Chicago-Area Property

Butterfield Logistics Center is well positioned in the I-88 industrial submarket, one of the top distribution corridors in the Chicago market. The property was sourced off-market with the help of Brendan Sheahan of Darwin Realty, who will also be leading marketing efforts to lease the property.

"This acquisition adds another great property to our Midwest portfolio," said Mark Bowen, SVP and Head of Acquisitions. "With high demand in the I-88 submarket and consistent rent growth, Butterfield Logistics Center is an excellent addition to our portfolio."

"Butterfield Logistics Center adds another last mile location one the largest industrial markets in the country," said Sean Dalfen, President and Chief Investment Officer. "Strong tenant demand for modern space near both consumers and workforce, which has helped keep vacancy low and rent growth climbing in this area. We will continue expanding our presence in the Chicago market moving forward."

Over the last 12 months, Dalfen Industrial has transacted on $1.7 billion of real estate in the United States.

Dalfen Industrial LLC is one of the nation's largest buyers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

