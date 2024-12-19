Dalfen Industrial Expands Northeast Portfolio with Acquisition of Class A Warehouse in Central New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial, one of the nation's largest privately owned industrial real estate firms, has announced the off-market acquisition of a 219,123-square-foot, Class A industrial facility in Lumberton, New Jersey.

Lumberton Logistics Center, Lumberton, NJ

Located in Burlington County, the Class A front-parked, rear-load property was completed in 2023 and features modern specifications, including 40-foot clear heights, a 1:6,000 door-to-floor ratio with 35 fully dressed loading positions, and the property is demisable for single or multi-tenant occupancy. Subsequent to closing, Dalfen will commence construction of a ~2,500 SF office within the building, providing a move-in ready opportunity for tenants seeking occupancy within the market. The asset is immediately available for lease.

Burlington County's growing reputation as a regional logistics hub, combined with its cost advantages over northern New Jersey, has made it a target for Fortune 500 companies and third-party logistics providers. Notable neighbors include Amazon, CVS, Ikea, Target, NFI, and Grainger.

Positioned along NJ-38, the property benefits from its proximity to Route 206 (< 2 miles), NJ Turnpike Exit 5 (<7 miles), and I-295 (<8 miles), providing connectivity to the PA Turnpike (I-276), providing efficient drivetimes to Philadelphia (30 mins), Port of New York & New Jersey (60 mins) and New York City (90 mins).

"We're pleased to add this building to our growing Northeast portfolio," said Keith Hontz, Northeast Market Officer for Dalfen Industrial. "The building's functionality, 40' clear height and demisability offers cubic storage efficiencies and caters to tenants of all sizes, providing flexibility to effectuate our business plan, and aligns with our focus on last-mile properties in Central and Northern New Jersey."

About Dalfen Industrial

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dalfen Industrial LLC is a leader in the last-mile industrial property sector and one of the largest privately held industrial real estate firms in the United States, with a portfolio over 50 million square feet, specializing in strategically located infill warehouses and distribution centers. In the Northeast, Dalfen owns and operates approximately 4 million square feet across the region, with another 1.3 million square feet under contract, including 500,000 square feet under development.

