Dalfen Industrial Leases Reno Property to Tellworks Logistics

News provided by

Dalfen Industrial

17 Oct, 2023, 14:00 ET

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial, one of the largest privately owned industrial real estate firms in the U.S., announces a lease agreement with Tellworks Logistics for the newly developed 489,440 square foot industrial facility in Reno, NV. Eric Bennett of CBRE represented Dalfen in the lease negotiations for TRIC Logistics Center.

Tellworks Logistics is a full-service supply chain company whose services are designed to improve efficiency, lower costs and increase inventory and product visibility. They will be servicing the logistics needs of a Fortune 500 company out of this location. 

TRIC Logistics Center is located in the TRIC/East Valley submarket of Reno. It is in close proximity to I-80 and within ~20 miles from Union Pacific Intermodal, I-580 and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport

"Dalfen Industrial is thrilled to provide Tellworks with a strategically located, best-in-class property to service their entire West Coast distribution and fulfillment needs," said Willis Fries, Market Lead in the West region of Dalfen Industrial.

Dalfen Industrial owns, operates and is in the process of developing approximately 8 million square feet of industrial property in the Western United States.

Company Info

Dalfen Industrial LLC, headquartered in Dallas, is one of the largest privately owned industrial real estate firms in the United States and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States. 

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Dalfen Industrial

Also from this source

Dalfen Industrial and Centerbridge Continue Coastal Industrial Outdoor Storage ("IOS") Strategy

Dalfen Industrial and Centerbridge Continue Coastal Industrial Outdoor Storage ("IOS") Strategy

The industrial outdoor storage ("IOS") joint venture between Dalfen Industrial ("Dalfen") and Centerbridge Partners, L.P. ("Centerbridge") has...
AERO Logistics Signs Lease at Dalfen Industrial's Charleston Property

AERO Logistics Signs Lease at Dalfen Industrial's Charleston Property

Dalfen Industrial is pleased to announce the 5-year lease with AERO Logistics for its new 80,914 square foot industrial facility in Charleston, SC....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.