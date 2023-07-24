Dalfen Industrial Promotes Max Gagliardi to Chief Investment Officer

Dalfen Industrial

24 Jul, 2023

DALLAS, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial, a leader in last mile industrial real estate, is pleased to announce the promotion of Max Gagliardi as their new Chief Investment Officer. Max has been with Dalfen since 2012, having most recently served as Senior Managing Director of Capital Markets. 

Max Gagliardi, Chief Investment Officer
Max Gagliardi, Chief Investment Officer

In conjunction with CEO Sean Dalfen, Max will be responsible for the firm's overall investment policy and strategy. Max will continue to lead the firm's portfolio management, capital markets, fund and deal structuring activities, responsibilities he's managed for the past 8 years. Since joining Dalfen, Max has played a critical role in the closing of over $7 billion in transactions across North America. Mark Bowen, Dalfen's Chief Investment Officer for the past twelve months, will transition to the role of Senior Advisor to the firm.

"Max has played an integral role in growing the Dalfen Industrial platform during his tenure here and is a natural fit to become our CIO," said Sean Dalfen, President and Chief Executive Officer. "His extensive investment expertise, risk management discipline and experience are ideally suited for the strategic goals we've outlined for the firm, its funds and various stakeholders."

"Dalfen Industrial has a rich history and an impressive track record as one of the leaders of the industrial real estate space, and I am very fortunate to have been part of the investment team and leadership group that got us there," Gagliardi said. "I now look forward to build on those achievements in my new role, and ensure we maintain the necessary focus and discipline to deliver the same consistent results for our partners."

Dalfen Industrial LLC, headquartered in Dallas, is one of the largest privately owned industrial real estate firms in the United States and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

