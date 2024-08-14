Dalfen Industrial Sells New Development to the State of Florida

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial has sold one of its buildings in the recently developed Midpoint Florida Logistics Center in Auburndale, FL to the State of Florida. The 423,000 square foot warehouse will serve as a hub for the storage and movement of emergency supplies during emergency activation and response.

Midpoint Miami Logistics Center, Auburndale, FL

Dalfen Industrial completed this property in Q2 of 2023. It features 36' clear heights plus an additional 400 trailer parking spaces, which is a highly sought after and rare commodity for large bulk warehouses. Specifically positioned in Lakeland northeast/I-4 market, the property has direct access to a full diamond interchange with I-4 and Hwy 559. Because of the facility's size and central Florida location, this warehouse was an ideal site for Florida's Division of Emergency Management to service the entire state. Other notable tenants in the area include Amazon, UPS, Coca Cola, Pepsico, Sysco, and Nestle Waters.

"The size and strategic location of this Auburndale warehouse speaks to Dalfen's ability to identify and develop well-positioned industrial properties that are highly desirable to tenants searching for Class A industrial space to lease or acquire in this prominent Central Florida I-4 corridor," said Chris Segrest, Regional SVP of Dalfen's Southeast region.

Dalfen owns and operates 10.3 million square feet of industrial space in the Southeast.

About Dalfen Industrial

Dalfen Industrial LLC, headquartered in Dallas, is one of the largest privately owned industrial real estate firms in the United States and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen owns and operates over 55 million square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.dalfen.com.

