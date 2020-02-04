Dalfen Industrial signs Long-term Lease with Amazon

"The exceptional characteristics of this property, which include cross dock loading, prime access to I-30, I-635, the Dallas CBD, and an additional 12 acre parcel of land that will be used for van, truck, and car parking, makes this an excellent opportunity for Amazon to meet demands from its customers" says Kevin Caille, Market Officer at Dalfen Industrial.

Sean Dalfen, President and CIO at Dalfen Industrial added "once again our team has done an outstanding job selecting an optimally located asset and flawlessly executing our business plan to create value. The additional land parcel and expansion of the truck court allowed us to convert what was a property with limited functionality into a highly sought-after last mile facility appealing to Amazon's needs."

Stream Realty's Matt Dornak and Ryan Wolcott represented Dalfen Industrial and CBRE's Ryan Keiser and Dan Mulford represented Amazon in this transaction.

Dalfen Industrial is one of the nation's largest buyers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen Industrial currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the Unites States and in Canada.

