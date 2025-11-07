DalFort Capital Partners Completes Second Add-On Acquisition for the Polymer Adhesives Platform

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polymer Adhesives Holdings, LLC ("Polymer Adhesives"), a portfolio company of DalFort Capital Partners, has acquired Fielco Adhesives ("Fielco"), a Huntingdon Valley, PA-based manufacturer of industrial epoxy adhesive solutions. Fielco's products serve a broad array of applications, including abrasive converting, industrial brushes, paint rollers, grinding wheels, and electronic encapsulation, among others. The combination of Polymer Adhesives and Fielco enhances the platform's formulation capabilities and broadens its product portfolio, enabling the combined company to better meet the needs of its customers.

Fielco joins Polymer Adhesives and Volunteer Adhesives as part of a growing portfolio of adhesive and sealant solutions serving a broad array of end markets. Together, the businesses create a stronger foundation for continued growth through technical innovation, operational synergies, and expanded market reach.

Brady Basil, President of Polymer Adhesives, commented, "We are excited to welcome Fielco to the Polymer Adhesives family. This strategic acquisition is a significant step forward, expanding our epoxy product portfolio and giving us greater capacity to create custom solutions for our customers."

Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as Polymer Adhesives' legal counsel and FTI Consulting served as Polymer Adhesives' financial advisor.

About DalFort Capital Partners

DalFort Capital Partners is a sector-focused investment firm based in Dallas, Texas, specializing in partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams in the lower middle market. We work collaboratively to strengthen a company's strategic and financial position through operational improvements and acquisitions of complementary businesses. We specialize in identifying and executing strategic add-on acquisitions for our portfolio companies that enhance the company's relationship with existing customers and expand its reach into new geographies or market niches.

