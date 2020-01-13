DalFort Executes Third Platform Investment

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DalFort Capital Partners ("DalFort") announced it has acquired Key Polymer Corporation ("Key"), a Massachusetts-based premier manufacturer of specialty adhesives and chemical compounds.

Headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Key is a leading manufacturer of water, urethane, and epoxy-based adhesives and sealants with over 50 years of experience formulating high-performance solutions. Since inception, Key Polymer has successfully partnered with customers to provide unique and responsive customer-specific materials solutions.

"It is an exciting time to be part of the Key Polymer team. I look forward to working with Bob Baker, the former owner and current Director, and to taking advantage of the substantial assets and exceptional talent to further grow the business." – Bill Newman, President, Key Polymer

"We are pleased to join forces with Bill Newman and Bob Baker in continuing the Key Polymer legacy. Key greatly enhances our growing portfolio of specialty chemical manufacturers and will serve as an excellent acquisition platform." –Bryan Bailey, Partner, DalFort Capital Partners

