Dali Wireless Declares Victory Over Industry Giant CommScope in Patent Fight

DALLAS, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dali Wireless, a maker of wireless systems designed to help improve cellular communications inside buildings, has prevailed over its much larger rival after a multiyear battle over both companies' patents.

A federal jury in Dallas awarded California-based Dali $9 million, finding that rival CommScope infringed on two Dali patents. The same jury found Dali infringed on five older CommScope patents and awarded CommScope $1.98 million.

"We are very proud of our trial team," said attorney Cris Leffler of the Seattle office of Dorsey & Whitney LLP, who represented Dali at trial. "The difference in the awards underscores the advantage of Dali Wireless' innovative technology over CommScope's older technology."

Mark Strachan of the Dallas office of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP who also represented Dali Wireless stated, "Dali Wireless honored us by trusting us with this important challenge. We are very pleased that the jury recognized and protected the value of Dali Wireless' intellectual property. If this were a football game, then Dali Wireless scored a touchdown and a field goal, and CommScope had only a field goal. As time ran out, Dali Wireless walked away with the trophy."

Dali Wireless is represented by Cris Leffler, Stefan Szpajda, Madeline Hepler, Ryan Meyer, and David Tseng from the Seattle office of Dorsey & Whitney, LLP and by Mark Strachan and Dick Sayles from the Dallas office of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP.

The dispute between the two tech companies dates to 2015, when Dallas Fort Worth International Airport chose Dali over North Carolina-based CommScope to install distributed antenna systems (DAS) in airport buildings. Considered a leading innovator in the field, Dali holds over 450 patents on its technology.

DAS uses a base station and remote units positioned throughout a building to receive and amplify cellphone signals and provide better cell service.

Following the DFW contract award, CommScope filed suit, claiming Dali had infringed on its patents. Dali countersued, claiming CommScope likewise had infringed.

The case is CommScope Technologies LLC v. Dali Wireless, Inc. No. 3:16-cv-477, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Chief Judge Barbara Lynn presiding.

