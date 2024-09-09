Dalia Partners with Shaker Recruitment Marketing to Maximize Employer Conversion Rates

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dalia, the recruitment industry's leading candidate conversion platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Shaker Recruitment Marketing. This collaboration integrates Dalia's advanced conversion optimization solutions into Shaker's talent attraction offerings, which will accelerate hiring processes and boost ROI for their clients.

Through this partnership, Shaker will incorporate Dalia's cutting-edge technology into its core talent marketing offerings. Joe Shaker Jr., President of Shaker, describes Dalia as a turnkey solution that can be activated within days and works seamlessly across any career site platform or ATS. Dalia is designed to maximize the conversion of candidate traffic and leads into applicants and hires, significantly enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of recruitment campaigns.

"We are excited to partner with Dalia to bring their conversion optimization tools to our clients," Joe Shaker Jr. said. "This collaboration allows us to provide a more robust solution that not only attracts top talent but also ensures a higher rate of successful applicants and hires. Dalia has become table stakes for any employer spending money on job advertising, and improves conversion no matter how the advertising is managed — manually or via a programmatic provider. By integrating Dalia into our offerings, we can deliver even greater value and stronger ROI for our clients' recruitment advertising budgets."

Dalia's technology uses sophisticated algorithms and data-driven insights to streamline the candidate journey, from initial interest to application submission. By optimizing each step of the process, Dalia ensures that a higher percentage of candidate traffic is converted into quality applications and eventual hires. This efficiency translates into faster hiring times and reduced costs for employers, making it an invaluable addition to Shaker's service portfolio.

"Large employers are facing significant talent shortages," said Sam Fitzroy, CEO of Dalia. "In this market, employers need to do everything they can to capture interest and convert the job seekers who engage with their brand. Our partnership with Shaker is a natural fit, enabling employers to increase conversion to hire, hire faster, and optimize their job advertising spend to make it more cost-effective. Shaker partners with some of the country's top employers and we're excited to support those brands in even more effectively connecting with and converting their job seekers into great hires."

This partnership underscores Shaker's commitment to leveraging the latest technology to improve recruitment outcomes for its clients. By integrating Dalia's solutions, Shaker is poised to offer an unparalleled job marketing service that drives better results and delivers stronger returns on recruitment advertising spend.

For more information about Dalia and its partnership with Shaker Recruitment Marketing, please visit dalia.co and shaker.com .

About Dalia

Dalia is a leading recruitment technology company dedicated to maximizing candidate conversion rates for employers worldwide. Using advanced algorithms and data-driven insights, Dalia optimizes the candidate journey, ensuring that more leads become successful hires. For more information, visit dalia.co .

About Shaker Recruitment Marketing

Shaker Recruitment Marketing is a full-service recruitment marketing agency that specializes in developing innovative strategies to attract, engage, and hire top talent. With decades of experience and a commitment to excellence, Shaker helps organizations of all sizes achieve their recruitment goals through customized solutions that deliver results. Visit shaker.com to learn more.

