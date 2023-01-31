Dalia Raises $5M in Series A Funding to Help Employers Get More Qualified Applicants for Less

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalia, a recruitment marketing automation platform that helps employers get more qualified applicants for less, today announced the completion of a $5 million Series A round. The round was led by Lewis & Clark Ventures with participation from the family office of Paul Forster, the co-founder and former CEO of Indeed, SaaS Ventures, FJ Labs, Remarkable Ventures, and others. The capital will be used to expand its product suite, which maximizes career site conversion rates to make recruitment marketing budgets more efficient and invest further in sales and marketing.

Since its founding in 2019, Dalia has streamlined recruitment marketing by helping employers reach and convert their lost job seeker traffic with hyper-personalized engagement at scale. It is now the preferred recruitment marketing automation solution for mid-market and enterprise companies including Compass Group, Ryder, Valvoline, Brink's, Baptist Health South Florida, PeopleReady, and many others.

"Dalia's growth is the result of a tight labor market where talent acquisition teams are being asked to be more efficient with their spend and only invest in solutions that drive measurable results," said Sam Fitzroy, co-founder and CEO of Dalia. "Our fully-automated approach is the most time and cost-effective way to drive qualified applicants. Support from Lewis & Clark, along with the other investors in this round, will allow us to continue building products that increase job advertising efficiency for our customers."

With Dalia, employers capture job seekers who visit their career sites but don't apply and bring them back through highly-relevant email and text job alerts to maximize apply rates. Dalia is fully automated, works seamlessly with existing ATS and CRM platforms, and can be implemented in just a few days.

"We are thrilled to partner with the exceptional team at Dalia," said Brian Hopcraft, Partner at Lewis and Clark Ventures. "The team has a unique understanding of the challenges that frontline and hourly job seekers experience and is taking a data-driven approach to help its customers eliminate friction in their recruiting process."

"Dalia creates an experience that's similar to what you might encounter if you were shopping online or engaging with an e-commerce business," said Jason Whitman, COO of Dalia. "We're helping companies improve the way job seekers connect, learn about, and apply for their jobs. As a result, they're getting more qualified applicants with less spend on traditional job advertising."

About Dalia

Dalia helps employers get more qualified applicants for less. Its recruitment marketing automation platform converts lost job seeker traffic to give talent acquisition teams more qualified applicants and lower their job advertising spend. Learn more at dalia.co .

About Lewis and Clark Ventures

Lewis & Clark Ventures was founded by former operators with the conviction that innovation and entrepreneurial talent are plentiful outside of traditional capital centers. Lewis & Clark invests in the highest potential late Seed and Series A stage B2B software companies. Their vision for success is to become a trusted partner to every entrepreneur that they back and assist in their journey towards scale and significance. Learn more at lewisandclarkventures.com .

