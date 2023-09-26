Dalio Family Office Appoints Mark Baumgartner as Chief Investment Officer

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dalio Family Office (DFO), a leading family office with a strong philanthropic legacy, is pleased to announce that Mark Baumgartner will join as Chief Investment Officer ("CIO") in November 2023.

Mark most recently was CIO of Carnegie Corporation of New York since 2020 and prior to that, was CIO at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey. He is recognized in his field for his systematic, quantitative approach to portfolio management, as well as for his skills in building and managing teams of investment professionals, following approaches to investing and management that are highly aligned with those of Ray Dalio.

Mark graduated from the University of Florida with an Aerospace Engineering degree and then went on to earn a Ph.D. from Princeton University in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. He has held roles at both fundamental and quantitative hedge funds and co-led Morgan Stanley Investment Management's institutional solutions group before joining the investment team at the Ford Foundation in the late 2000s. Bruce Zimmerman, who was the first external CIO for the family office, will continue to stay involved as a Senior Advisor to the group.

Commenting on the appointment, Ray Dalio stated: "We are thrilled to welcome Mark to our team because his life, investment and work principles are highly aligned with ours. I have no doubt that he will effectively lead our global investments which will be critical to achieving our family and philanthropic aspirations."

Mark also expressed his enthusiasm for the role, saying: "I am honored to join this unique and innovative family office and look forward to working closely with the very talented team there to strengthen its global investment presence and partnerships in support of the family's philanthropic activities."

About The Dalio Family Office:

The Dalio Family Office (DFO) supports the Dalio family in their ventures and investments as well as in their work through Dalio Philanthropies, including OceanX, Dalio Education, the Endless Network, and their broader efforts supporting equal opportunity in education, financial inclusion, microfinance, ocean exploration and conservation, mental health and wellness, digital equity, and community and the arts.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ryan Fitzgibbon: [email protected]

SOURCE Dalio Family Office